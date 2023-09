Preserving coral reefs has become imminent now more than ever, with rising ocean temperatures and climate change threatening marine ecosystems.

A new technology has presented a timely solution to save the limited coral reefs Earth has left. Taryn Foster, a marine biologist from the Abrolhos Islands, 40 miles from the coast of Western Australia, is testing a system that could revive reefs comparatively faster.

If the coral reefs are not shielded imminently, it’s possible that the sea could experience losses of between 70 percent and 90 percent of the world’s coral reefs if the water temperature increases to 1.5 degrees Celsius, Global Coral Reel Monitoring Network reported. Scientists believe that the reefs could diminish altogether by 2070.