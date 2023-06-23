Scientists 3D-print two types of steel in the same layer

Washington State University engineers were inspired by the structural complexity of trees and bones to conceive of a method to 3D‑print two types of steel in the same circular layer, resulting in a bimetallic material that is 33 percent to 42 percent stronger than metal alone.

This is according to a press release by the institution published on Thursday.

Best of all, the new method employs common inexpensive tools making it convenient for manufacturers and repair shops to use it in the near term. Amit Bandyopadhyay, senior author of the study, noted that the development could potentially be used to make high-performance medical implants or even parts for space travel.