Scientists adapt VR tech for use in remote medical consults

University of Canterbury researchers have created a virtual reality (VR) headset that could be used by doctors to conduct medical assessments with patients who live in rural areas, have infectious diseases, or have mental health issues that could lead them to act violently toward others.

This is according to a press release published by the institution on Tuesday.

Inspiring trust through eye-contact

“The patient needs to feel trust in their clinician, so for them, the system is focused on relaying eye-contact and facial expressions that make them feel connected to the doctor despite being in a different physical location,” said project lead professor Rob Lindeman. “For the clinician, it can provide detailed physiological information that the patient might struggle to convey verbally during a remote assessment.”