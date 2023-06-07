Scientists are developing a sci-fi-like tractor beam to clear up space junk

Scientists are developing a sci-fi-like tractor beam to clear up space junkThe "electrostatic tractor" concept could be used to move space junk without ever touching it.Chris Young| Jun 07, 2023 10:41 AM ESTCreated: Jun 07, 2023 10:41 AM ESTinnovationAn artist's impression of a beam traveling through space.DKosig / iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.A team of engineers from the University of Colorado Boulder is developing a machine inspired by the tractor beams seen in sci-fi movies, a press statement reveals.Tractor beams are a staple of sci-fi, having appeared in Star Trek, Star Wars, and other major franchises. According to the team of US engineers, however, they may soon become a reality and could be used to pull space debris out of Earth's orbit.Engineers develop new "virtual tether" systemThe engineers are working on an early design concept that, they claim, would allow them to move a several-ton object into a different orbit. This could be used for various purposes, including moving defunct satellites to higher graveyard orbits or deorbiting them altogether. See Also Related Tractor beams: How scientists are turning science fiction into reality Researchers Create Star Wars-Like Powerful Atomic Tractor Beam in Physics First Astronomers urge action over light pollution caused by space debris The catch — and it's a pretty big one — is that their tractor beam technology can only move at a relative snail's pace of 200 miles for two or three months.In the press statement, Hanspeter Schaub, chair of the aerospace engineering department at the University of Colorado Boulder, admitted that "it's similar to the tractor beam you see in 'Star Trek,' although not nearly as powerful."An illustration of the electrostatic tractor concept.Schaub Lab In order to develop their concept, dubbed an "electrostatic tractor", the researchers are using a large vacuum chamber to simulate the conditions of space and prove that the technology can work. The device could, in theory, fire a beam of electrons at space debris from roughly 50 to 90 feet away. This would induce a negative charge in the debris while producing a positive one in the vessel holding the device. This would gradually attract the two, causing the space junk to move. Essentially, it works similarly to static from a balloon causing a person's hair to stand on end."With that attractive force, you can essentially tug away the debris without ever touching it," said Julian Hammerl, a CU Boulder aerospace engineer involved in the research. "It acts like what we call a virtual tether."Tractor beam concept could clean Earth's orbitSchaub highlighted the space debris problem by stating that the high geosynchronous orbit (GEO) around Earth "is like the Bel Air of space", and it is running out of real estate. GEO refers to an orbit allowing satellites to rotate at the same speed as Earth and remain fixed.One problem is that space debris travels around Earth at incredibly high speeds, meaning it is difficult and dangerous to collect using spacecraft designed to come into contact with the debris."Touching things in space is very dangerous," said Kaylee Champion, one of the researchers involved in the CU Boulder project. "Objects are moving very fast and often unpredictably." This makes the electrostatic tractor concept a very attractive concept amid the growing space debris problem. First, though, the scientists will likely have to find a way to make it work faster, especially as it will always be compared to its ultra-efficient sci-fi equivalent. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You How to survive an ice age: We've done it before, but can we do it again?Want to protect your brain from aging? Learn another languageHyper-luxury Bugatti tower will have its residents drive up to their floorPotential cure for diabetes found in groundbreaking stem cell studyStanford professor says he is 100% sure that aliens are already on EarthEngineers harness the power of flash joule tech for stronger, greener concreteHawking was right: All large objects will eventually evaporateBird flight-inspired propulsion technology could let us reach Jupiter much fasterSharing the gift of astronomy: The Asif Astronomy ClubScientists detect the breath between atoms Job Board