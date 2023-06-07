Scientists are developing a sci-fi-like tractor beam to clear up space junk

A team of engineers from the University of Colorado Boulder is developing a machine inspired by the tractor beams seen in sci-fi movies, a press statement reveals.

Tractor beams are a staple of sci-fi, having appeared in Star Trek, Star Wars, and other major franchises. According to the team of US engineers, however, they may soon become a reality and could be used to pull space debris out of Earth's orbit.

Engineers develop new "virtual tether" system

The engineers are working on an early design concept that, they claim, would allow them to move a several-ton object into a different orbit. This could be used for various purposes, including moving defunct satellites to higher graveyard orbits or deorbiting them altogether.