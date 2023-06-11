Scientists are using AI to make an atlas of human brain cells

Advances in our understanding of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s have been significant, but they are far from complete. Neither the diagnosis nor the current medical practices are adequate.

To change this, the Allen Institute for Brain Science is partnering with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to build a Brain Knowledge Platform.

With funding from the National Institutes of Health and AWS’ artificial intelligence and machine learning tools, scientists at the Allen Institute will create a map of the brain to advance treatment for brain disorders by synthesizing research at a cellular level.

“Despite a huge amount of investment, we haven’t yet come up with solutions for the main brain disorders,” said Ed Lein, a senior investigator at the Allen Institute. “We’re awash in information, but it’s not centralized or synthesized.”