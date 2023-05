In a thrilling breakthrough at CERN's Large Hadron Collider (LHC), scientists have made an incredible discovery that could revolutionize our understanding of particle physics. The ATLAS and CMS collaborations, working tirelessly since the monumental identification of the Higgs boson in 2012, have joined forces to find the first tantalizing evidence of an extraordinary phenomenon: the decay of the Higgs boson into a Z boson and a photon.

The Higgs boson, often called the "God particle," is a fundamental particle that endows other particles with mass. Understanding its properties and the various ways it decays into other particles is crucial for unraveling the mysteries of the universe. This newly observed Higgs boson decay could provide indirect evidence of the existence of particles beyond those predicted by the Standard Model of particle physics. This framework describes the fundamental particles and their interactions.