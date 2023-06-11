Scientists bioprint functional blood vessels

Scientists bioprint functional blood vesselsThey used a merger of volumetric bioprinting techniques and melt electrowriting.Loukia Papadopoulos| Jun 11, 2023 08:45 AM ESTCreated: Jun 11, 2023 08:45 AM ESTinnovationAn illustration of blood vessels.Storman/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Bioprinting blood vessels is key for medical uses however current methods for carrying out this process are done in cell-friendly gels resulting in prints that are structurally not very sound. This becomes especially problematic for blood vessels, which have to be able to withstand high pressures and bending. To solve this issue, researchers at University Medical Center Utrecht pursued a merger of volumetric bioprinting techniques and melt electrowriting.This is according to a press release by the institution published on Wednesday.For the uninitiated, melt electrowriting is a highly accurate type of 3D printing that works by directing a narrow filament of molten (biodegradable) plastic. The end result is intricate scaffolds that are mechanically strong and able to deal with force. See Also Related A new material mimics real blood vessels so well it could drastically change lives Novel 3D-bioprinted blood vessels could be the cure for cardiovascular diseases Researchers Create Microbots That Can Navigate Human Blood Vessels However, these scaffolds can’t be printed with cells in there directly, because of the high temperatures involved. That’s where volumetric bioprinting comes into play as the method can be used to solidify cell-laden gels onto the scaffolds.To get functional blood cells, the scientists created a tubular scaffold using melt electrowriting and proceeded to submerge it into a vial with photoactive gel and place it in the volumetric bioprinter. “In order to get this right, we had to place the scaffold exactly center in the vial,” first author of the new study Gabriël Größbacher said. “Any deviation from the center would mean that the volumetric print would be off-set. But we managed to center it perfectly by printing the scaffold on a mandril that we fitted to the vial.”Various thickness, stronger tubesGrößbacher and colleagues found that various thicknesses of the scaffold produced more or less strong tubes. They also tested various placements of the bioprinted gels either on the inner side of the scaffold, inside the scaffold itself or on the outside of it. Through trial and error, the team was successful at printing a proof of principle blood vessel with two layers of stem cells, and seeded epithelial cells in the center to cover the lumen of the vessel.Perhaps what’s most impressive is that the design could also allow for holes in the side of the print, giving the possibility for controlled permeability of the vessel for the blood to do its function. “This was a proof of principle study. What we now need to do is replace the stem cells with functional cells that are part of a real blood vessel. That means adding muscle cells and fibrous tissue around the epithelial cells. Our goal now is to print a functional blood vessel,” Größbacher concluded in the statement. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Aliens on Earth: Former intelligence official reveals US government possesses 'intact' spaceshipsWindows XP activation algorithm is defeated after 21 yearsAI could lead to extinction: Another AI 'godfather' rings alarm bellsAI-driven US military drone 'kills' its human to finish missionVideo surfaces of the US Navy releasing an ocean glider from a helicopterAirless tires made with NASA tech could end punctures and rubber wastePhantom Space: A new rocket startup says it can launch at half the cost of SpaceXElon Musk's Starlink satellites got 'invisibility' upgrades. What do astronomers say?Space mining startup CEO says asteroid resources can save the planetThis chip could massively increase autonomous car computing power and save energy Job Board