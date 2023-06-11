Scientists bioprint functional blood vessels

Bioprinting blood vessels is key for medical uses however current methods for carrying out this process are done in cell-friendly gels resulting in prints that are structurally not very sound. This becomes especially problematic for blood vessels, which have to be able to withstand high pressures and bending.

To solve this issue, researchers at University Medical Center Utrecht pursued a merger of volumetric bioprinting techniques and melt electrowriting.

This is according to a press release by the institution published on Wednesday.

For the uninitiated, melt electrowriting is a highly accurate type of 3D printing that works by directing a narrow filament of molten (biodegradable) plastic. The end result is intricate scaffolds that are mechanically strong and able to deal with force.