Smart wearable technology in healthcare, like Fitbits and smartwatches like Apple Watch, are designed to collect a user’s data to track their health. If you really notice, you will see every third person walking down the street wearing some form of a smart wearable device.

While human biological systems are analog, in the sense that they are programmed by genetics and updated slowly by evolution, electronic systems are digital, in that they can be updated and controlled by electricity.

Bridging this 'lack of a functional communication interface,' scientists from ETH Zurich have devised such an interface through which our DNA can be controlled via electricity.