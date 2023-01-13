Scientists propose converting abandoned mines into gravity batteries

In a new International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis-led study, a team of researchers has developed a novel way to store energy by transporting sand into abandoned underground mines. Called Underground Gravity Energy Storage (UGES), the new technique proposes an effective long-term energy storage solution utilizing now-defunct mines, which number in the millions globally.

Their work is published in MDPI.

Underground Gravity Energy Storage system: a schematic of different system sections. Hunt et al.

The potential energy of the sand is converted into electricity

"Mines already have the basic infrastructure and are connected to the power grid, which significantly reduces the cost and facilitates the implementation of UGES plants," Julian Hunt, a researcher in the IIASA Energy, Climate, and Environment Program and the lead author of the study, said in a statement.

How does this method work?

The primary components of UGES are the shaft, generator, upper and lower storage sites, and mining equipment. UGES generates electricity when the price is high by lowering sand into an underground mine. The potential energy of the sand is then converted into electricity via regenerative braking. Then, the sand is lifted from the mine to an upper reservoir with the help of electric motors to store energy when electricity is cheap.

The deeper and broader the mineshaft, the more power can be extracted from the plant, and the larger the mine, the higher the plant's energy storage capacity, as per the release.

No energy is lost to self-discharge

Since the energy storage medium of UGES is sand, there is zero energy lost to self-discharge, unlike normal batteries. This permits ultra-long time energy storage ranging from weeks to several years.