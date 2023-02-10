This tech can print 3D objects with sound in 'one-shot' process

The design creates pressure fields using several acoustic holograms, which can be used to print solid particles, gel beads, and even living cells, according to the study released on Thursday.

"We were able to assemble microparticles into a three-dimensional object within a single shot using shaped ultrasound," said Kai Melde, a postdoc researcher and first author of the study.

"This can be very useful for bioprinting. The cells used there are particularly sensitive to the environment during the process," added Peer Fischer, professor at Heidelberg University.

Utilizing functional or biological materials, additive manufacturing techniques such as 3D printing allow for the creation of complex parts.

Traditional 3D printing, in which items are built one line or layer at a time, can be a tedious procedure. However, the researchers from Heidelberg and Tübingen have now shown how to construct a 3D shape out of smaller parts in a single step.

3D cell cultures and tissues

Any concertgoer who has experienced the pressure waves from a loudspeaker knows that sound waves impose forces on matter.

The wavelengths can be pushed below a millimeter into the microscopic realm using high-frequency ultrasound, which is audible to human ears and is employed by the researcher to influence incredibly small building pieces, including biological cells.