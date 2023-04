Mammalian adaptation to the changing Earth’s environment has been an epic evolutionary story spanning the last 100 million years.

Now, scientists have assembled the diversity of mammalian genomes in an ambitious project known as the Zoonomia Project. This massive data set could be useful in understanding mammalian genome evolution as well as human disease.

It consists of the DNA sequences of over 240 modern-day species, including giraffes, African savanna elephants, humped cattle zebu, humans, and many others.

The Zoonomia Project

​​This new "comparative genomics" project will trace evolutionary changes that have occurred over millions of years. This one-of-a-kind project aims to elucidate some exceptional characteristics found in mammals, such as brain size and the ability to hibernate during the harsh winter season.

The project also decoded common genetic traits found in animals as well as those found only in humans. One study also identified species that may be on the verge of extinction.

“Some of the key findings revealed regions of the genomes that are most conserved, or unchanged, across mammalian species over the evolutionary years. Understanding these regions could be biologically important, and pave the way to understanding mammalian traits,” explained the official press release from the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard.