Scientists create edible drone built of rice cakes and gelatin that can save lives

Still, was it really necessary, one might ask. The drone could be a game changer for those who are unable to access food. Food-delivery drones may not be able to do an efficient job as while they have enough battery range for usage within cities, they might not last on long-distance journeys or in remote locations.

The drone in question, however, will not only be able to reach the person but also provide sustenance right away, ensuring less waste. Whenever a drone is asked to transport anything, the bulk of what is moved is the drone. Most of them carry about 30 percent of their mass as payload, which comes in the form of 'useless' things like wings.

Puffed rice bears resemblance to polypropylene foam, regularly used in drones

The researchers used compressed puffed rice to design the wing of the partially edible drone. Now, compressed puffed rice, which is strong and light, is very similar to expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam, commonly used as wing material in drones. Rice is also "affordable, accessible, easy to laser cut", all while having a "respectable" calorie density.

"Achieving sufficient mechanical properties while maintaining low weight (with food materials) was the foremost design criteria in designing the edible wing. We can expand the design criteria to contain higher calories by using fat-based material—for example, edible wax; fat has higher calories per gram than proteins and carbohydrates," Kwak told IEEE Spectrum in an interview.

So, how is the drone created?