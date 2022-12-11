Scientists create emissions-free method for recycling plastics

The end result is a series of polycyanurate networks which have been used for decades in electronic devices, automobiles, circuit boards, the space industry and more. But some environmentalists argue that this may not be the best thing.

Using too much plastic

The process, they say, will lead to more use of plastic in the first place which is something that should be reduced. Kate Bailey, the strategic advisor at the Boulder nonprofit Eco-Cycle, told the Colorado Sun, that this innovation may even encourage more plastics made from petroleum products.

“Where is the role for new technologies? What type of plastics should it be used for? When is it the right solution? And when are there other alternatives that make a lot more sense?” Bailey said.

Plastics everywhere need to be recycled. sdominick/iStock

Meanwhile, Danny Katz, executive director of Colorado Public Interest Research Group, also added to the Colorado Sun that reduction of the use of plastics is key and expressed doubt over how clean the new process may be.

“We have way better alternatives, way better options. The first one is just reducing,” Katz said. “If you talk to anybody, they would say it is ridiculous how much plastic comes with the products that we buy every single day. We’re drowning in plastic.”

A safer and cleaner option

Wei Zhang, chair of CU’s chemistry department and lead researcher on the project, argues that his option is providing a much safer and cleaner option to pyrolysis, another form of breaking down plastics. Pyrolysis is an energy-intensive, high-emission-emitting process responsible for plenty of pollution. As such, he argues that his invention is a far greater option.