Scientists create new biocompatible bio-ink to 3D print artificial organs

3D bioprinting is an emerging field of regenerative medicine that holds great promise for Earthlings and future space travelers.

Recently, a team of researchers developed a biocompatible and biodegradable bio-ink. Scientists from the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST) have created a new bio-ink that uses temperature to harden and bind the printed structure. As a result, it is more biocompatible with tissues than existing bio-inks.

The development of the new bio-ink

Typically, to bioprint an artificial organ bio-ink needs to be firmed up using various techniques, such as UV light or chemical crosslinking.

The method, called photocuring, uses ultraviolet light to harden the substrate. However, UV light can damage the cells’ DNA while creating an artificial organ or tissue. Another method, known as chemical crosslinking, employs a chemical reagent (crosslinker) to achieve bioprint. Both of these techniques may cause cytotoxicity, which means cell damage and a reduction in the regeneration power required for the printed organ to function correctly.

Meanwhile, this temperature method is based on a "poly(organophosphazene)-based temperature-sensitive hydrogel." This substance is commonly found in liquid form and functions at low temperatures. This property can felicitate 3D printing to efficiently achieve the physical stability of structures at body temperature, thereby eliminating the requirement of photocuring or chemical crosslinking.

Simply put, this new method allows bio-ink to harden in relation to body temperature, making it much more biocompatible for tissue regeneration applications.

The researchers also demonstrated that the newly developed bio-ink could be combined with growth factors to stimulate cell growth. To put this application to test, the researchers created a 3D scaffold out of bio-ink and growth proteins, which they implanted into a rat's damaged skull. Normal bone regeneration was seen in the results.