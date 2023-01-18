Scientists created a wheeled robot that can smell with locust antennae

The researchers connected the biological sensor to an electronic system first. Using a machine learning algorithm, the robot could identify odors with a high level of sensitivity. According to the team, this technology could be pretty helpful in the future in identifying explosives, drugs, diseases, and more.

The results of the study were published in the journal Biosensor and Bioelectronics.

Detecting each odor at the level of the insect's primary sensory organ

According to the researchers — doctoral student Neta Shvil of Tel Aviv University’s Sagol School of Neuroscience, Dr. Ben Maoz of the Fleischman Faculty of Engineering and the Sagol School of Neuroscience, and Prof. Yossi Yovel and Prof. Amir Ayali of the School of Zoology and the Sagol School of Neuroscience — our sensory organs, such as the eye, ear, and nose, and well as those of animals, use receptors that identify and distinguish between different signals.

The sensory organ then translates these findings into electrical signals that are decoded as information.

"We connected the biological sensor and let it smell different odors while we measured the electrical activity that each odor induced. The system allowed us to detect each odor at the level of the insect’s primary sensory organ," Prof. Yovel said in a statement.

Machine learning created a library of smells

In the second step, the team used machine learning to create a ‘library’ of smells. They could characterize eight odors, such as geranium, lemon, and marzipan, in a way that allowed them to distinguish between smells.