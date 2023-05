Scientists from Penn State University have made an unexpected discovery while working to produce hydrogen as a renewable energy source that lessens our dependency on fossil fuels. Researchers have discovered that coal, which is frequently connected to traditional energy production, may be used to store hydrogen gas.

It has proven challenging to store hydrogen efficiently and economically, which poses a significant barrier to developing a sustainable energy supply chain. This innovation may solve that problem.

Lead researcher Shimin Liu, associate professor of energy and mineral engineering at Penn State, explains, "We found that coal can be this geological hydrogen battery. You could inject and store the hydrogen energy and have it there when you need to use it." This revelation opens up possibilities for coal to play a pivotal role in the future of clean energy.