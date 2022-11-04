Scientists electrically charge ‘constipated’ clouds to make them rain

"Electric charge can slow evaporation, or even – and this is always amazing to me – cause drops to explode because the electric force on them exceeds the surface tension holding them together," said Giles Harrison, lead author, professor of atmospheric physics in the department of meteorology at the University of Reading, U.K.

Harrison and his colleagues contend that giving a cloud an electrical charge can help the droplets adhere to one another and accumulate weight since cloud droplets are larger than fog droplets and are thus more likely to collide.

The tests saw the drone fly in a circular, horizontal pattern over a measurement site where the electric field and droplet characteristics were recorded.

The UAV's positive and negative charge emitters were turned on alternately. An onboard optical sensor in a fixed location gazing down was monitoring changes in visible radiation below. The observed radiative responses were divided into groups according to the various operating emitter combinations for study.

More water droplets formed in the fog when either a positive or negative charge was released, according to their research.

The experiment

The experiment noted that the release of unipolar ions into a fog by a UAV is connected to brief changes in the fog's reflectance and radiative characteristics. The droplet size distribution largely determined these characteristics.