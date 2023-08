“There’s a future where nobody need die of colorectal cancer,” said Dan Worthley, an Australian doctor who collaborated on a study with a team of US scientists to engineer a bacteria that can detect the presence of tumor DNA in a live organism.

Their innovation could pave the way for new biosensors which could identify infections, cancers, and other diseases. According to CDC, cancer is the second leading cause of death in the US, after heart disease. One of every five deaths in the United States is due to cancer.

In 2020 alone, 126,240 cases of colon cancer were reported, and 51,869 people died of this cancer.