A team of physicists, engineers, and mathematicians at the Georgia Institute of Technology are mimicking centipedes’ movements to develop a new theory of multilegged locomotion. Through their experiments, they discovered that robots with more legs could move across uneven surfaces with agility without any additional sensing or control technology.

This is according to a press release by the institution published on Friday.

“When you see a scurrying centipede, you're basically seeing an animal that inhabits a world that is very different than our world of movement,” said Daniel Goldman, the Dunn Family Professor in the School of Physics.

“Our movement is largely dominated by inertia. If I swing my leg, I land on my foot, and I move forward. But in the world of centipedes, if they stop wiggling their body parts and limbs, they basically stop moving instantly.”