Scientists engineer robots that walk like real insects

Scientists are studying real and robotic insects to understand better how they sense forces in their limbs while walking to produce more agile large-legged robots.

The experts are researching campaniform sensilla (CS), force receptors found in the limbs of insects that respond to stress and strain that can generate crucial data about controlling locomotion.

This is according to a press release by the institution published on Thursday.

“I study the role of force sensors in walking insects because these sensors are critical for successful locomotion,” said Dr. Szczecinski, an assistant professor in the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering in the Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources at West Virginia University, USA.