Scientists experiment with lasers to predict volcanic eruptions

University of Queensland researchers have conceived of a new technique to help predict how volcanoes will behave. The method can forecast where and when eruptions will take place, a development that could save lives and property around the world.

The work was led by Dr. Teresa Ubide from UQ’s School of the Environment and is called “laser ablation inductively coupled plasma quadruple mass spectrometry.”

It was recently tested by the scientists and proved to be successful. This is according to a press release by the institution published on Wednesday.

Forecasting eruptions

“It’s a mouthful, but this high-resolution technique offers clearer data on what’s chemically occurring within a volcano’s magma, which is fundamental to forecasting eruption patterns and changes,” Ubide said.