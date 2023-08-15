Scientists find way to create solar power from common chromium

Scientists have found a way to make solar panels and phone screens from readily available chromium.

This is according to a report by The Independent published on Monday.

The article highlights how a major breakthrough sees material “almost as rare as gold” replaced by everyday components, significantly reducing “the price of manufacturing the technology that relies on it.”

Replacing osmium and ruthenium

The development relies on the fact that chromium compounds can replace the metals osmium and ruthenium, which are commonly found in solar panels and the screens of phones.

The Independent notes that chromium is 20,000 times more present in the Earth’s crust than osmium. It is also significantly cheaper to produce.