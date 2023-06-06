Scientists find way to make aging hair regrow by manipulating stem cells

Northwestern scientists have discovered a new method for helping aging hair regrow in mice.

The method relies on hair follicle stem cells getting stiff as they age, making it harder for them to grow hair. But if the hair follicle’s stem cells are softened, they are more likely to produce hair.

Northwestern scientists conceived a way to soften those stem cells to enable them to grow hair again. This is according to a press release by the institution.

In a study conducted in genetically engineered mouse models, the scientists found that they could soften the stem cells by boosting the production of a tiny RNA, miR-205. When stem cells were genetically manipulated to produce more miR-205, it enhanced hair growth in young and old mice.