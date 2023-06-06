Scientists find way to make aging hair regrow by manipulating stem cells

Scientists find way to make aging hair regrow by manipulating stem cellsThe solution worked in mice both young and old.Loukia Papadopoulos| Jun 06, 2023 08:43 AM ESTCreated: Jun 06, 2023 08:43 AM ESTinnovationHair regrowth.sefa ozel/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Northwestern scientists have discovered a new method for helping aging hair regrow in mice.The method relies on hair follicle stem cells getting stiff as they age, making it harder for them to grow hair. But if the hair follicle’s stem cells are softened, they are more likely to produce hair.Northwestern scientists conceived a way to soften those stem cells to enable them to grow hair again. This is according to a press release by the institution.In a study conducted in genetically engineered mouse models, the scientists found that they could soften the stem cells by boosting the production of a tiny RNA, miR-205. When stem cells were genetically manipulated to produce more miR-205, it enhanced hair growth in young and old mice. See Also Related End of baldness? Scientists spot key chemical that could spur hair growth Baldness Cure Possible with Stem Cell Topical Solution Company Wants to Stop Hair Loss With Technology They used advanced microscopy tools, including atomic force microscopy, to measure the hair’s stiffness.“They started to grow hair in 10 days,” said corresponding author Rui Yi, the Paul E. Steiner Research Professor of Pathology and professor of dermatology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. “These are not new stem cells being generated. We are stimulating the existing stem cells to grow hair. We often still have stem cells, but they may not be able to generate the hair.Stimulating hair growth“Our study demonstrates the possibility of stimulating hair growth by regulating cell mechanics. Because of the potential to deliver microRNA by nanoparticles directly into the skin, next, we will test whether topically delivered miR-205 can stimulate hair growth first in mice. If successful, we will design experiments to test whether this microRNA can promote hair growth potentially in humans,” added Steiner in the statement.The study was published this week in the journal PNAS.In July 2022, a team of scientists at the University of California, Riverside (UCR) zeroed in on the single chemical key to hair growth and fall. This chemical is the transforming growth factor (TGF) beta, a small protein that works outside the cells and is involved in cell signaling. TGF-beta is the sole chemical involved in both the activation of cell division inside the hair follicles and bringing it to an end.In November of 2022, researchers from China used artificial intelligence (AI) to design microneedles patches that effectively restored hair in balding mice. In animal experiments, the microneedles patch worked by neutralizing baldness-causing reactive oxygen species in the scalp and regenerating thicker and denser hair. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You How researchers found a way to boil water fasterAncient Chinese shipwrecks reveal details on Silk Road tradeWindows XP activation algorithm is defeated after 21 yearsHyper-luxury Bugatti tower will have its residents drive up to their floorThis space debris removal company is on a singular mission to clean Earth's orbitStanford professor says he is 100% sure that aliens are already on EarthWhat ChatGPT-4 will mean for AISpace mining startup CEO says asteroid resources can save the planetPotential cure for diabetes found in groundbreaking stem cell studyAstronomers are organizing against the 'unsustainable' Starlink problem Job Board