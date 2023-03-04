Scientists invent biomaterial that can heal tissue from the inside out

“This biomaterial allows for treating damaged tissue from the inside out,” said Karen Christman, a professor of bioengineering at the University of California San Diego, and the lead researcher on the team that developed the material.

“It’s a new approach to regenerative engineering.”

Now, the researchers hope to conduct a study on the safety and efficacy of the biomaterial in human subjects within one to two years. Once approved, the material will be put to use, helping those who suffer from heart attacks which have caused them to have scar tissue that diminishes muscle function and can lead to congestive heart failure.

“Coronary artery disease, acute myocardial infarction, and congestive heart failure continue to be the most burdensome public health problems affecting our society today,” said Dr. Ryan R. Reeves, a physician in the Division of Cardiovascular Medicine at UC San Diego Health.

“As an interventional cardiologist, who treats patients with coronary artery disease and congestive heart failure on a daily basis, I would love to have another therapy to improve patient outcomes and reduce debilitating symptoms.”

Difficult-to-access organs and tissues

Some of the main advantages of the new treatment is that it can be administered immediately after a heart attack and it can get evenly distributed throughout damaged tissue because it’s infused or injected intravenously.