Scientists invent micro-robots to probe human cells

In recent years, introducing tiny robots into biological studies and therapeutic delivery has generated significant excitement and is poised to revolutionize the medical field.

These mini robotic systems, often measuring just a few millimeters or even smaller, bring various capabilities and advantages, transforming multiple aspects of medicine, including targeting precise tumor sites to deliver drugs, cellular simulation, and even performing microsurgery.

Now, researchers at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) have invented a microrobot, which they say is the first of its kind.

This microbot has the adeptness to navigate precisely within clusters of cells.

“In a worldwide first, we have developed a system that not only enables microbots to navigate through groups of cells. It can even stimulate individual cells through temperature changes,” said Özkale Edelmann in an official release.