More limbs? We could soon have a third robotic arm

Presenting a functioning "third arm"

This year at AAAS in Washington, Micera will be presenting his "third arm" research that aims to equip healthy individuals with a robotic arm, essentially giving them a third arm to control. The wearable robotic arm will assist individuals with daily tasks through the use of non-invasive techniques.

"Research on three arm control could help us understand how learning is achieved in activities of daily living, but these devices could also be used in logistics to facilitate complicated tasks," Micera explained in a press release.

Micera is famous for being the first researcher to provide sensory feedback – in real-time – to an amputee, with a bionic hand, during clinical trials that took place in 2013 with results that were published in 2014.

This was achieved through the instruction of sensory feedback via transversal electrodes that were surgically implanted into major nerves in the amputee's arm. Micera and his team have now been working on that technology, further developing it to provide improved touch resolution of textures with a bionic fingertip, an improved embodiment of the prosthetic limb.

Ultimately they are working towards a permanent, wearable prosthetic hand.