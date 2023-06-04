Scientists invent self-healing robot skin that mimics the real thing

Stanford professor Zhenan Bao and his team have invented a multi-layer self-healing synthetic electronic skin that can now self-recognize and align with each other when injured, allowing the skin to continue functioning while healing. The new skin mimics the real thing allowing robots to feel like humans.

This is according to a report by Fox News published on Friday.

"We’ve achieved what we believe to be the first demonstration of a multi-layer, thin film sensor that automatically realigns during healing," Christopher B. Cooper, Stanford Ph.D. student and co-author of the study, told the news outlet.

"This is a critical step toward mimicking human skin, which has multiple layers that all re-assemble correctly during the healing process."