Scientists invent ‘superfoam' that can kill bacteria and soak up oil spills

Researchers at the University of Georgia have invented a material they call a “superfoam” that could both reduce infections caused by implanted medical devices and aid in cleanup efforts following environmental disasters such as oil spills.

This is according to a press release by the institution published on Wednesday.

The scientists compared the new material to a “spongy Swiss Army knife” and described it as water repellent.

“Making a multifunctional and versatile surface is an extremely challenging task,” said Hitesh Handa, an associate professor in UGA’s School of Chemical, Materials and Biomedical Engineering.

“You can find a surface that is only antimicrobial, or you can find one that can only prevent blood clotting. To be able to fabricate materials that are anticlotting, antimicrobial and antifouling is a significant improvement on current standards.”

To engineer the material, the researchers took a coarse foam and added the following fillers: hydrophobic (or, water repellant) electrically conductive graphene nanoplatelets and hydrophobic bactericidal copper microparticles.

Experiments yield positive results

In experiments using E. coli as a test bacterium, the researchers found that the material resulted in a 99.9 percent bacterial reduction over a simple polymer. This means it has the potential to improve health outcomes for the more than 500,000 patients who suffer from health care-related infections due to medical implants each year.