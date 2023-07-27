Scientists look with suspicion as another study claims room-temperature superconductor

Superconductors are the future. The idea of superconductors felicitating levitating trains and quantum computers running at a breakneck speed has been floating around for some time. But for over a century, researchers have been unable to make them work except under extreme conditions like very low temperatures and remarkably high pressures.

But in a development that is creating a lot of buzz, and at the same time a bit of suspicion from the scientific community, a team of Korean researchers have claimed that they have created a superconductor capable of conducting electricity perfectly at room temperature and ambient pressure.

It's unclear if the study is peer-reviewed

The new lead-based material, called LK-99, was made using several powdered compounds like lead, oxygen, sulfur, and phosphorus. The team then heated them at a high temperature for several hours, which made the powders chemically react and transform into a dark gray solid form.