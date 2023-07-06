Scientists make loudspeakers that can absorb sound for pure silence

École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) scientists have built a plasma transducer that can reduce noise better than conventional tools through a new concept they call the active “plasmacoustic metalayer.”

This is according to a press release by the institution published last week.

“We wanted to reduce the effect of the membrane as much as possible, since it’s heavy. But what can be as light as air? The air itself,” explained Stanislav Sergeev, a postdoc at EPFL’s Acoustic Group and first author.

“We first ionize the thin layer of air between the electrodes that we call a plasmacoustic metalayer. The same air particles, now electrically charged, can instantaneously respond to external electrical field commands and effectively interact with sound vibrations in the air around the device to cancel them out.”