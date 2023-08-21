Scientists manage to harvest energy from ripples in graphene

Obtaining useful energy from random fluctuations in systems at thermal equilibrium has been a long-standing challenge.

When a system is in thermal equilibrium, the particles of the system are constantly in motion due to their thermal energy. These particles move randomly, colliding with each other and exchanging energy, but the overall energy distribution remains stable.

The challenge to harness energy from this disordered motion lies in channeling this inherent energy randomness into a controlled and usable outcome.

Now, a team of scientists led by Paul Thibado from the University of Arkansas has found a way to harness energy from thermal fluctuations in graphene. The team achieved this by connecting a unique circuit to freestanding graphene, a one-atom-thick graphite sheet.