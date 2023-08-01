Scientists reconstruct face of woman who lived 45,000 years ago

Archaeologists working on the explosion of a large limestone on Mount Zlatý kůň, a protected area in Czechia, discovered a cave from which numerous skeletons and bones had been archived over the years. The archaeologists identified what they originally thought to be parts of two different skulls, but when they assembled the piece, they found they were of one individual.

Earlier thought to be of a man, the team concluded that the skull was of a woman who lived 45,000 years ago. The woman has been named Zlatý kůň.

Three-dimensional reconstruction of the skull

While several attempts have been made in the past to reconstruct her facial appearance, a new paper has come close to exacting a look-alike version of her facial approximation.