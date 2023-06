Today’s materials can go from hot to cold or dark to light at the flicker of a switch. But what if they could do more? Researchers took inspiration from our oceans’ squids to develop a highly-alternating material with many useful properties.

This is according to a press release from the American Chemical Society published on Wednesday.

“Unique to the skin of squid and other cephalopods, iridocytes and chromatophores reversibly change their orientation and alter the animals’ appearance. Similarly, scientists have developed artificial materials that transition from reflecting to transmitting visible and infrared wavelengths by shifting from wrinkly to cracked. Because microwaves are much larger than these surface structures, they aren’t impacted,” noted the statement.