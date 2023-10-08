Scientists teach robots to navigate through vegetation

Scientists teach robots to navigate through vegetationBy retracting their legs when they reach an obstacle, they can effectively bypass it.Loukia Papadopoulos| Oct 08, 2023 12:33 PM ESTCreated: Oct 08, 2023 12:33 PM ESTinnovationThe Carnegie Mellon robot being trained.Carnegie Mellon University Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.In order for robots to effectively partake in search and rescue operations, they need to effectively navigate obstacles in their way. One area that is particularly common and difficult to venture into is vegetation.Robots typically use a combination of sensors to perceive their surroundings such as ultrasonic sensors, Lidar (Light Detection and Ranging), infrared sensors and camera systems. However, these are not often enough to allow robots to actually bypass the vegetation so commonly found in real outdoor environments.That’s why engineers at Carnegie Mellon University are working on solving this particular dilemma. Taking robot outdoors“When you take robots outdoors, the entire problem of interacting with the environment becomes exponentially more difficult because you have to be more deliberate in everything that you do,” said in a statement David Ologan, a master’s student studying mechanical engineering at Carnegie. See Also Related Scientists engineer robots that walk like real insects Scientists engineer centipede-inspired wiggling robots that tackle tough terrains Simulated Robot Manages to Carry on With a Broken Leg “Your system has to be robust enough to handle any unforeseen circumstances or obstructions that you might encounter. It’s interesting to tackle that problem that hasn’t necessarily been solved yet.”To achieve this type of system, the engineers are working on a reactive walking strategy to be applied on a quadrupedal-robot. These types of robots are much better equipped than their wheeled counterparts at avoiding vines and branches and were therefore the machines chosen by the Carnegie team.The engineers proceeded to create a type of robot that can actually monitor its own limbs to evaluate if anything gets stuck on them and to then take appropriate action to liberate its legs. This is no easy task!“Legged robots can select footholds and step over things as opposed to just driving over everything,” Ologan said. “The problem with this is with every step, you have to reason about your footholds. The system is incredibly delicate. If you bump into a step, your whole robot can fall over, so we need methods to respond to external contact.”Reactively retracting its legsThe engineering team tried many techniques for untangling the robot’s legs from obstacles such as high-stepping and a knees-forward approach. However, none of these worked as well as having the robot reactively retract its legs.This approach proved to be the most fruitful making the robot more agile and adept at navigating an environment loaded with potential obstacles. Best of all, the new approach can be incorporated in the operating systems of other robots without having to make any changes to their hardware. This means that the system is highly configurable and adaptable.Applications for the new method are many and varied. Effective obstacle avoidance and navigation are crucial for a wide range of robotic usages, including autonomous vehicles, drones, industrial robots, and service robots. As advancements in sensor technology, machine learning, and robotics algorithms continue to progress, robots everywhere benefit from improvements in their capabilities to navigate complex and dynamic environments. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Saudi to trial first hydrogen train in the Middle EastSpider inspires scientists to create water repellant marvelThis new quantum ruler will help set electrical standardsA key trait makes humans different from other animalsA "lost world" from a billion years ago discoveredYou can hear silence, claim researchers, settling an old debateGboard CAPS: the cool new way to type without your fingersTaiwan checks if firms broke rules by aiding HuaweiSpace startup aims to raise Hubble's orbit using water — here's howFrom scraps to solutions: Charting progress in metals recycling Job Board