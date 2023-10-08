Scientists teach robots to navigate through vegetation

In order for robots to effectively partake in search and rescue operations, they need to effectively navigate obstacles in their way. One area that is particularly common and difficult to venture into is vegetation.

Robots typically use a combination of sensors to perceive their surroundings such as ultrasonic sensors, Lidar (Light Detection and Ranging), infrared sensors and camera systems. However, these are not often enough to allow robots to actually bypass the vegetation so commonly found in real outdoor environments.

That’s why engineers at Carnegie Mellon University are working on solving this particular dilemma.

Taking robot outdoors

“When you take robots outdoors, the entire problem of interacting with the environment becomes exponentially more difficult because you have to be more deliberate in everything that you do,” said in a statement David Ologan, a master’s student studying mechanical engineering at Carnegie.