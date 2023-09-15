Scientists trace objects behind a wall using WiFi signals

WiFi can read through the walls. A team of researchers has developed a new method that can replicate the image of a still object from behind a wall using WiFi. Does this mean we can spy on our neighbors next door? Quite unlikely.

Sensing moving things using WiFi signals has shown promise; there’s a challenge in doing the same for non-moving objects because they lack motion, enabling calls to track them, explain the researchers in the press release.

To overcome this challenge, researchers used still objects - English alphabets - to trace their edges. Their approach, Wiffract, uses the radio waves of off-the-shelf WiFi transceivers to carry out this experiment.