Scientists train fruit-picking robots with silicon raspberries

Raspberries might be delicious but they are notoriously hard to harvest since they are soft and dewy making them easily damaged. But what if robots, equipped with advanced actuators and sensors, could pick them gracefully?

Engineers at EPFL’s Computational Robot Design & Fabrication (CREATE) lab are training robots to pick the famous fruit on a silicone version that mimics the real thing.

This is according to a press release by the institution published last month.

“It’s an exciting dilemma for us as robotics engineers,” said Josie Hughes, a professor at CREATE.

“The raspberry harvesting season is so short, and the fruit is so valuable, that wasting them simply isn’t an option. What’s more, the cost and logistical challenges of testing different options out in the field are prohibitive. That’s why we decided to run our tests in the lab and develop a replica raspberry for training harvesting robots.”