Scientists use coffee waste to make concrete 30% stronger

Engineers at RMIT in Australia have conceived of a new technique that makes concrete 30 percent stronger simply by adding biochar made out of used coffee grounds.

The process also finds a useful application for the 10 billion kilograms of spent coffee that is generated annually and sorted as waste.

This is according to a press release by the institution published on Wednesday.

“The disposal of organic waste poses an environmental challenge as it emits large amounts of greenhouse gases including methane and carbon dioxide, which contribute to climate change,” said in the statement lead author Dr Rajeev Roychand, from the School of Engineering.