Scientists use microscopy to investigate the toughness of spider silk

Spider silk has long baffled scientists with its amazing properties but studying it without damaging it has been a challenge. Now scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have managed to peer into the material’s true fabric using microscopy.

The work has been reported on by Earth.com on Saturday.

It has been led by biophysicists Irina Iachina and Jonathan Brewer.

“We have utilized multiple advanced microscopy techniques, and we have also created a novel type of optical microscope that allows us to peer deep within a fiber and visualize its internal structure,” explained to Earth.com Brewer.

Earlier studies employed methods that required slicing open the fiber invariably altering the natural structure of the silk and potentially skewing the results.