SCOPE: This quantum dot spectrometer can hasten Uranus and Neptune orbital missions
Among their other deliberations, the 2022 Planetary Science Decadal Survey noted that Uranus and Neptune were far behind their 'peers' when it came to exploration.
"This is the only class of planet in the solar system that hasn’t had a dedicated orbital tour," Robin Canup of the Southwest Research Institute, one of the co-chairs of the steering committee for the survey, told Space News. “Understanding the composition and the properties of either one would revolutionize our understanding of ice giant systems and solar system origins."