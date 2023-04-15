Trending
Scotland breaks record, installs world's deepest offshore wind turbine

Baba Tamim
| Apr 15, 2023 04:23 AM EST
innovation
Foundation installation at the Seagreen Wind Farm site, 27 kilometres off the coast of the county of Angus, Scotland.
SSE, a Scottish energy firm, has installed the world's deepest offshore wind turbine as part of the Seagreen offshore wind farm off the coast of Angus, Scotland.

The 112th of Seagreen's 114 turbines was erected at a depth of almost 58 meters, setting a new record for foundation installation, according to a company press release.

The minister of state for energy security and net zero, Graham Stuart, called the setting up of the foundation for the turbine a "terrific milestone for both Scotland and the UK's world-leading offshore wind industry."

"Seagreen is making history with the world's deepest wind turbine foundation, which, once operational, will play an invaluable role in powering more of Britain from Britain."

With a capacity of 1,075 megawatts, the wind farm will be able to power the equivalent of 1.6 million homes once it is fully operational later this year.

Pushing 'technology to power change'

The £3 billion Seagreen offshore wind farm is being developed by SSE in collaboration with TotalEnergies, and the placement of the turbine foundation marked a crucial step toward its completion.

The wind farm started generating power in August 2021 and is expected to be fully operational by the summer of 2023.

One of the leading producers of renewable energy in the UK, SSE, intends to invest £12.5 billion by 2026 on initiatives that will hasten the UK's transition to a net-zero economy.

The company is currently building Dogger Bank in the North Sea, the largest offshore wind farm in the world, and has ambitions to invest a total of £24 billion in the UK alone by the end of the decade.

The Seagreen offshore wind farm is expected to generate over 5,000-gigawatt hours of electricity annually, which is enough to power about 1.6 million UK households or almost two-thirds of Scotland's population with clean, sustainable energy.

Each of the recently put-in-place foundations at Seagreen will hold a Vestas V164-10 MW turbine, which in ideal conditions, can produce up to 10,000 kilowatts of power.

"This is not only a significant step on the road to project completion but also shows how we continue to innovate and push the boundaries of technology to power change," said SSE CEO Alistair Phillips-Davies in the press release.

The UK has become a global leader in offshore wind, according to Phillips-Davies.

Earlier, In a £500 million deal, SSE sold its residential, retail business to Ovo Energy in order to concentrate on creating renewable energy projects.

