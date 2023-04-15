Scotland breaks record, installs world's deepest offshore wind turbine

The minister of state for energy security and net zero, Graham Stuart, called the setting up of the foundation for the turbine a "terrific milestone for both Scotland and the UK's world-leading offshore wind industry."

"Seagreen is making history with the world's deepest wind turbine foundation, which, once operational, will play an invaluable role in powering more of Britain from Britain."

With a capacity of 1,075 megawatts, the wind farm will be able to power the equivalent of 1.6 million homes once it is fully operational later this year.

Pushing 'technology to power change'

The £3 billion Seagreen offshore wind farm is being developed by SSE in collaboration with TotalEnergies, and the placement of the turbine foundation marked a crucial step toward its completion.

The wind farm started generating power in August 2021 and is expected to be fully operational by the summer of 2023.

One of the leading producers of renewable energy in the UK, SSE, intends to invest £12.5 billion by 2026 on initiatives that will hasten the UK's transition to a net-zero economy.

The company is currently building Dogger Bank in the North Sea, the largest offshore wind farm in the world, and has ambitions to invest a total of £24 billion in the UK alone by the end of the decade.