Sea Bricks are buoyant building platforms made from kelp and sargassum

Made using simple ingredients like starch, the final product is stronger than concrete

Sea Bricks could help billions of people live at sea in case of a climate catastrophe

With rising sea levels, cities and countries need a contingency plan to safeguard their future. Interesting Engineering has previously reported on how the Maldives has spent the good part of the last decade planning its ambitious but also critical Maldives Floating City (MFC).

The rise in the construction of offshore wind farms in recent years has also seen the discussion about construction at sea pick up pace.

Traditionally, construction at sea has involved the use of carbon-intensive concrete, but California-based Sea Brick has been seeking a more sustainable alternative.

According to its website, Sea Brick is an interlocking, buoyant brick system, much like Lego, composed primarily of kelp biomass and "designed to support the marine sector in the journey to decarbonization."

The company has been experimenting with a few prototype bricks made using kelp, pelagic clay, and sargassum – a brown macro alga found in coastal waters.

Both kelp and sargassum are great resources for trapping atmospheric carbon and are estimated to be 20 times more efficient at doing this than trees on land.

So far, Sea Brick has not moved beyond the prototype stage and is currently looking for more funding to move ahead, but it hopes that its technology will provide a more sustainable and cost-effective alternative solution for construction at sea in the near future.

Interesting Engineering caught up with John Richardson, the CEO of Sea Brick, to understand the origin of the Sea Brick and how soon we might see it in action.

John Richardson, the CEO of Sea Brick Sea Brick

IE: How did you come across the idea of making bricks from seaweed?

John Richardson: I have always been fascinated by the idea of the ocean - especially the deep ocean - as a future habitat for humanity. Climate change will displace hundreds of millions in the next 60 years - if not faster.