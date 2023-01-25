Watch a sea cucumber-inspired shapeshifting robot escape jail

They built the new robots with a material they dubbed a "magnetoactive solid-liquid phase transitional machine." The robots are also magnetic and can conduct electricity, as per a press release.

A new shape-shifting robot material

The team of scientists believes their new creation exhibits the best of both soft and traditional hard-bodied robotics. "Giving robots the ability to switch between liquid and solid states endows them with more functionality," said Chengfeng Pan, an engineer from The Chinese University of Hong Kong, who led the study.

The researchers created their magnetoactive solid-liquid phase transitional machine material by embedding magnetic particles into gallium, a metal with a low melting point of 85.64 °F (29.8 °C).

"The magnetic particles here have two roles," explained senior author and mechanical engineer Carmel Majidi from Carnegie Mellon University.

"One is that they make the material responsive to an alternating magnetic field, so you can, through induction, heat up the material and cause the phase change. But the magnetic particles also give the robots mobility and the ability to move in response to the magnetic field."