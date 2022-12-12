Sea urchins’ sperm pathway could help tiny robots find their way

“Sperm don’t have a GPS,” Abdelgalil says. “They don’t know ahead of time where the egg is. So they measure the local concentration at the current position, then they use that information and move in the direction of increasing concentration levels—which we like to call the direction of the concentration gradient.”

Same for the robots

The same holds true for a robot that seeks extremes: The only thing it is aware of is that it can measure and track the dynamic signal from its current location without knowing the coordinates or any other details about the target's location. When Abdelgalil discovered a previously published work describing their activities under a microscope, he got the notion to investigate at-sea urchin sperm. A proposed model of an extremum-seeking unicycle robot, a basic machine that can only control its orientation and go forward, closely resembled the trajectory of the sperm.

“As soon as I saw the two pictures, I realized that this is more or less the same,” he says. So, in the new study, Abdelgalil and his colleagues illustrated how key components of the sea urchin sperm’s navigation strategy resemble hallmark features of extremum seeking.

Study abstract:

Sperm cells perform extremely demanding tasks with minimal capabilities. The cells must quickly navigate in a noisy environment to find an egg within a short time window for successful fertilization without any global positioning information. Many research efforts have been dedicated to derive mathematical principles that explain their superb navigation strategy. Here we show that the navigation strategy of sea urchin sperm, also known as helical klinotaxis, is a natural implementation of a well-established adaptive control paradigm known as extremum seeking. This bridge between control theory and the biology of taxis in microorganisms is expected to deepen our understanding of the process. For example, the formulation leads to a coarse-grained model of the signaling pathway that offers new insights on the peculiar switching-like behavior between high- and low-gain steering modes observed in sea urchin sperm. Moreover, it may guide engineers in developing bioinspired miniaturized robots with minimal sensors.