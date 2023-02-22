These buoyant seabricks enable construction on water

How can Seabricks help?

According to its website, Seabrick is a brick system that can interlock to make a platform, much like Lego does with plastic. Seabrick uses kelp from the seas, which makes it buoyant too. The other ingredient required for the bricks is pelagic clay which covers 38 percent of the ocean floors.

Another alternative ingredient for the sea brick is sargassum, a brown macroalga that routinely overgrows in coastal waters, causing trouble for local habitats. While governments and non-governmental organizations have been spending time and money on cleaning up sargassum from coastal waters, Seabrick's usage will not only clean up these waters but also provide a source of revenue for communities affected by them.

Producing kelp and sargassum also help sequester carbon from the atmosphere and can be up to 20 times more effective than forests on land. By using them in the production of sea bricks, the company is locking away the sequestered carbon for years together.

Compared to floating concrete constructions, using sea bricks is estimated to reduce costs by 72 percent while producing lesser carbon emissions. Compared wot aluminum pontoons, the cost savings are even higher at 83 percent. While emitting 2.2 tons less carbon into the atmosphere for every ton of aluminum used, the Seasteading Institute, an organization looking to overcome the concept of a nation-state by building over international waters, said on its website.