Seattle startup performs '100% reusable' spacecraft test hop

Seattle-based startup Stoke Space successfully landed its reusable second-stage rocket this week following a brief hop test reminiscent of SpaceX's early Starship tests.

The recent test, called Hopper 2, allowed Stoke Space to successfully test several novel engineering concepts, some of which were considered by Elon Musk's SpaceX but ultimately discarded.

"This test was the last test in our Hopper technology demonstration program," the company explained in a press statement.

Stoke Space's Hopper put to the test

The Hopper 2 test saw Stoke Space's Hopper launch system lift itself roughly 30 feet off the ground before safely landing back on the ground.

The entire test, which is viewable via the embedded tweet below, lasted about 15 seconds. It was designed to demonstrate several new reusability systems, the company explained in a press statement.