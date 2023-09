Lawrence Faucette has become the second person in the world to receive a transplant of a genetically modified pig heart, as per a press release by the University of Maryland.

Diagnosed with end-stage heart disease, Faucette was ineligible for a traditional transplant with a human heart. The 20-year Navy veteran was out of options, but a new glimmer of hope was given to him by the University of Maryland’s School of Medicine (UMSOM) faculty, which has pulled off a similar medical procedure in the past.

The same team of surgeons from the University, leaders in cardiac xenotransplantation, conducted their first such surgery on David Bennett in 2022, reported Interesting Engineering. He was the first person in the world to receive a heart from a genetically modified pig.