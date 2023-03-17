Could adding see-through wood make windows better at retaining heat?

Aerogel can fill a larger area without the convection effects you would get from air alone, thanks to the tiny air pockets embedded in it. A window that is 2.5 centimeters broad and filled with aerogel could be made to be as insulating as a wall.

“This is a nice development that could be easily employed as a retrofit to existing windows,” says Steve Eichhorn at the University of Bristol in the UK. “The reduction in heat transfer, with the added benefit of maintained transparency and low haze, make this material truly remarkable, and all with a sustainable material, cellulose.”

Even though there will be difficulties, it is already possible to produce cellulose nanofibres at a large size, according to Eichhorn.

You can view the study for yourself in the journal Nature Energy.

Study abstract:

"To maintain comfortable indoor conditions, buildings consume ~40% of the energy generated globally. In terms of passively isolating building interiors from cold or hot outdoors, windows and skylights are the least-efficient parts of the building envelope because achieving simultaneously high transparency and thermal insulation of glazing remains a challenge. Here we describe highly transparent aerogels fabricated from cellulose, an Earth-abundant biopolymer, by utilizing approaches such as colloidal self assembly and procedures compatible with roll-to-roll processing. The aerogels have visible-range light transmission of 97–99% (better than glass), haze of ~1% and thermal conductivity lower than that of still air. These lightweight materials can be used as panes inside multi-pane insulating glass units and to retrofit existing windows. We demonstrate how aerogels boost energy efficiency and may enable advanced technical solutions for insulating glass units, skylights, daylighting and facade glazing, potentially increasing the role of glazing in building envelopes."