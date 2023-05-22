A self-healing lens that can stop driverless vehicle accidents

Autonomous driving technology is heavily reliant on sensors to gather data that helps it to safely navigate a vehicle. So, what happens when a sensor develops scratches which hinder its performance?

Researchers at the Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology have devised a revolutionary self-healing lens material that can help to avert the safety issues of self-driving cars that are caused due to this predicament. According to the team, "traffic accidents caused by recognition and malfunctions of vision systems such as LiDAR sensors and image sensors of self-driving cars have repeatedly occurred. As a result, confidence in the safety of self-driving cars is rather low," said a press release.