Self-healing semiconductor withstands light equal to 160 suns to produce hydrogen

"In the end, we believe that artificial photosynthesis devices will be much more efficient than natural photosynthesis, which will provide a path toward carbon neutrality," said Zetian Mi, U-M professor of electrical and computer engineering.

The team behind the study, led by Mi, was able to shrink the size of the semiconductor, typically the most expensive part of the device, and developed a self-healing semiconductor that can withstand concentrated light equivalent to 160 suns.

Peng Zhou uses a large lens to concentrate sunlight onto the water-splitting catalyst. Outdoors, the device was ten times more efficient than previous efforts at solar water splitting. Brenda Ahearn/University of Michigan

This technology has the potential to significantly decrease the cost of sustainable hydrogen, which is needed for many chemical processes and can be used as a standalone fuel or as a component in sustainable fuels made with recycled carbon dioxide.

Cheap hydrogen

The exceptional outcome is the product of two developments. The first is the capacity to focus sunlight without damaging the semiconductor used to capture it.

The second method involves splitting water using the higher energy portion of the sun spectrum and heating the reaction by using the lower energy portion of the spectrum.

A semiconductor catalyst, which powers the magic, becomes better with usage and withstands the deterioration that typically occurs when using sunlight to fuel chemical reactions, claims the press release.

A close-up of the panel with the semiconductor catalyst and water inside. Bubbles of hydrogen and oxygen travel up the slope to be separated in the canister. Brenda Ahearn/University of Michigan





"We reduced the size of the semiconductor by more than 100 times compared to some semiconductors only working at low light intensity," said Peng Zhou, the first author of the study, a U-M research fellow in electrical and computer engineering.

"Hydrogen produced by our technology could be very cheap."

The semiconductor can survive high temperatures that are punitive to computer chips in addition to enduring high light intensities.

More heat promotes the hydrogen and oxygen to stay apart rather than re-forming their bonds and splitting the water, which speeds up the water-splitting process. The team was able to gather extra hydrogen because of these.