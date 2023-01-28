World’s first semi-submersible floating wind farm achieves 78GWh power

Accumulated experience

José Pinheiro, Country Manager for Southern Europe and Project Director for WindFloat Atlantic, said in a statement:" Every day of WindFloat Atlantic in operation is one additional day of acquired knowledge to OW – something very valuable and differentiating when projecting future floating commercial projects."

"Through this accumulated experience, OW not only we will be able to do fewer errors, but also bring optimizations and deliver more benefits to those who come to benefit directly and indirectly from our future commercial floating offshore projects," he added.

The success of the farm showcases Portugal's offshore wind energy potential, which is reflected in the annual availability of the wind farm, which was registered at between 93 and 94 percent.

The farm features an operations and maintenance base in the port of the Portuguese municipality of Viana do Castelo. In this location, the WindFloat Atlantic team acquires data in real-time from the wind farm and controls the different issues that may arise and that may possibly require on-site intervention.

So far this process has proved successful. This year alone, employees at WindFloat Atlantic logged in more than 18,000 hours without the advent of any accidents that required first aid treatment or resulted in leaves due to injury.

Thus far, WindFloat Atlantic has surpassed the production expectations set for it. It is now well on its way to achieving many more impressive milestones as it is expected to be in operation for 25 years.